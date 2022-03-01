Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Ukraine raises 8 billion UAH from the first sale of military bonds

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 17:36

TUESDAY, 1 MARCH 2022, 5:26 PM

Ukraine has raised 8 billion UAH in a military auction on Tuesday for a period of one year.

This was reported on the Ministry of Finance webpage.

The Ministry of Finance satisfied all ten applications with an interest rate of 11% per annum. The repayment date is March 2023.

There was also an additional placement of government bonds for a period of two months, from the sale of which the budget received an additional 20.7 million UAH at a 10% per annum.

Overall, the country will receive 8.1 billion UAH due to the sale of liabilities on Tuesday.

Military bonds provide additional funding to the budget which is used exclusively to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the uninterrupted financial need provision of the state under martial law.

The issue of securities is planned in the amount of up to 400 billion UAH.

Ukraine had already issued such bonds in 2014, during the war in eastern Ukraine. This previous round of bonds amounted to 1.1 billion UAH.

As a reminder:

The Ministry of Finance offers Ukrainians, businesses and foreign investors to support Ukraine's budget by investing in military domestic government bonds.

The buyer of military bonds which are planned to be issued in the amount of up to 400 billion UAH, will be the National Bank.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News