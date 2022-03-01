Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

National Bank of Ukraine opens account for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 19:45

The National Bank of Ukraine has opened an account for the Ministry of Social Policy for humanitarian purposes. This allows foreigners and Ukrainians to transfer money for charitable assistance.

Source: press service of the National Bank of Ukraine

Details: The Ministry of Social Policy will use the funds raised to support the citizens of Ukraine who suffer most from the war. It is noted that the need for such an account arose to regulate the receipt of funds from donors for humanitarian aid to war victims. 

Unlike the special account opened to finance the needs of the Armed Forces, the funds from this account will be spent to help citizens who suffer the most from the war with Russia. This money will be used to buy food and provide accommodation for refugees, who will as well be provided with clothing and footwear, medicines, and basic necessities. The funds raised will also be used to provide one-time financial assistance to refugees and temporarily displaced persons.

This account is a multi-currency account created for the transfer of funds from international partners and donors (in foreign currencies) and from Ukrainian businesses and citizens (in UAH).

The Ministry of Social Policy account details: UA823000010000032302338301027.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News