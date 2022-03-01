National Bank of Ukraine opens account for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians

The National Bank of Ukraine has opened an account for the Ministry of Social Policy for humanitarian purposes. This allows foreigners and Ukrainians to transfer money for charitable assistance.

Source: press service of the National Bank of Ukraine

Details: The Ministry of Social Policy will use the funds raised to support the citizens of Ukraine who suffer most from the war. It is noted that the need for such an account arose to regulate the receipt of funds from donors for humanitarian aid to war victims.

Unlike the special account opened to finance the needs of the Armed Forces, the funds from this account will be spent to help citizens who suffer the most from the war with Russia. This money will be used to buy food and provide accommodation for refugees, who will as well be provided with clothing and footwear, medicines, and basic necessities. The funds raised will also be used to provide one-time financial assistance to refugees and temporarily displaced persons.

This account is a multi-currency account created for the transfer of funds from international partners and donors (in foreign currencies) and from Ukrainian businesses and citizens (in UAH).

The Ministry of Social Policy account details: UA823000010000032302338301027.