All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


National Bank of Ukraine opens account for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 18:45

The National Bank of Ukraine has opened an account for the Ministry of Social Policy for humanitarian purposes. This allows foreigners and Ukrainians to transfer money for charitable assistance.

Source: press service of the National Bank of Ukraine

Details: The Ministry of Social Policy will use the funds raised to support the citizens of Ukraine who suffer most from the war. It is noted that the need for such an account arose to regulate the receipt of funds from donors for humanitarian aid to war victims. 

Advertisement:

Unlike the special account opened to finance the needs of the Armed Forces, the funds from this account will be spent to help citizens who suffer the most from the war with Russia. This money will be used to buy food and provide accommodation for refugees, who will as well be provided with clothing and footwear, medicines, and basic necessities. The funds raised will also be used to provide one-time financial assistance to refugees and temporarily displaced persons.

This account is a multi-currency account created for the transfer of funds from international partners and donors (in foreign currencies) and from Ukrainian businesses and citizens (in UAH).

The Ministry of Social Policy account details: UA823000010000032302338301027.

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: