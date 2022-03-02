Anti-war rally currently taking place in St Petersburg

SVETLANA KIZILOVA - WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 20:59

This evening, on 2 March, a rally against the war with Ukraine is currently taking place in St Petersburg, Russia.

Source: Dozhd (Russian radio station Rain), OVD-Info

Details: At least 176 protesters have been detained.

"Dozhd" has written about the harsh detentions, and has posted a video showing Russian security forces detaining an elderly woman with mobility difficulties - she went out onto the streets as well, demanding an end to the war with Ukraine.

It is noted that over 7 days of anti-war rallies in Russia, more than 7,000 people have been detained in total.