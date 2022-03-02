Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Anti-war rally currently taking place in St Petersburg

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 20:59

SVETLANA KIZILOVA - WEDNESDAY, 2 MARCH 2022, 20:59

This evening, on 2 March, a rally against the war with Ukraine is currently taking place in St Petersburg, Russia.

Source: Dozhd (Russian radio station Rain), OVD-Info

Details: At least 176 protesters have been detained.

"Dozhd" has written about the harsh detentions, and has posted a video showing Russian security forces detaining an elderly woman with mobility difficulties - she went out onto the streets as well, demanding an end to the war with Ukraine.

It is noted that over 7 days of anti-war rallies in Russia, more than 7,000 people have been detained in total.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News