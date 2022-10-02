All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament to nationalise over 900 Russian assets in Ukraine

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 17:02
Photo: GettyImages
Photo: GettyImages


IHOR PYLYPIV – SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 16:58

At its next meeting, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) will review the nationalisation of Russian assets in Ukraine under a special procedure.

Source: Roksolana Pidlasa, the Deputy Head of the Parliamentary Committee for Economic Development, cited by the Verkhovna Rada on Telegram

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made a list of more than 900 facilities that belong directly to Russia as a state.

Pidlasa states that such renowned enterprises as Enerhomashspetsstal machine plant in Kramatorsk, 92% of which belong to an offshore Cyprus company, is controlled by Rosatom [Russia’s state-run company that runs all nuclear power plants in this country]. Additionally, 100 percent of shares of BROCARD, the well-known chain of stores, belong to an offshore company, which, in turn, is controlled by Russia’s Industry Ministry.

The Ukrainian official added that forcible nationalisation of these facilities will be conducted under a special procedure.

Background:

On 30 September, the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine introduced new sanctions package against individuals and entities involved in waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, and those who support Putin’s regime.

The State Security and Defence Council of Ukraine made a list of prominent individual and legal persons of Russia subject to sanctions; there are "thousands of names and thousands of companies on it". Ekonomichna Pravda reports that Mykhailo Fridman, the co-owner of Alpha Group [Russian financial and investment consortium], is among those on the list.

