All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Parliament to nationalise over 900 Russian assets in Ukraine

Sunday, 2 October 2022, 17:02
Photo: GettyImages
Photo: GettyImages


IHOR PYLYPIV – SUNDAY, 2 OCTOBER 2022, 16:58

At its next meeting, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) will review the nationalisation of Russian assets in Ukraine under a special procedure.

Source: Roksolana Pidlasa, the Deputy Head of the Parliamentary Committee for Economic Development, cited by the Verkhovna Rada on Telegram

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine made a list of more than 900 facilities that belong directly to Russia as a state.

Pidlasa states that such renowned enterprises as Enerhomashspetsstal machine plant in Kramatorsk, 92% of which belong to an offshore Cyprus company, is controlled by Rosatom [Russia’s state-run company that runs all nuclear power plants in this country]. Additionally, 100 percent of shares of BROCARD, the well-known chain of stores, belong to an offshore company, which, in turn, is controlled by Russia’s Industry Ministry.

The Ukrainian official added that forcible nationalisation of these facilities will be conducted under a special procedure.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

On 30 September, the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine introduced new sanctions package against individuals and entities involved in waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, and those who support Putin’s regime.

The State Security and Defence Council of Ukraine made a list of prominent individual and legal persons of Russia subject to sanctions; there are "thousands of names and thousands of companies on it". Ekonomichna Pravda reports that Mykhailo Fridman, the co-owner of Alpha Group [Russian financial and investment consortium], is among those on the list.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble

Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration

Putin decrees Zaporizhzhia NPP to be handed over to Russia

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in Luhansk Oblast

Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Russians attack Bila Tserkva with kamikaze drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
06:53
Russia strikes high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia with rockets, people trapped under rubble
04:34
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy nine Russian tanks in country's south
03:46
Kamikaze drones attack Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts, 6 UAVs shot down
03:01
Russians strike Kharkiv, causing fire
00:58
Russians attack two hromadas in Sumy Oblast
23:49
Zelenskyy addresses occupiers in Russian: Iranian Shahed drones will not help, you have already lost
23:08
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian defenders liberate 3 settlements in Kherson region
22:39
Ukraine's MFA calls for sanctions against "Rosatom" due to Putin's appropriation of ZNPP
22:35
Russia appoints curator of annexed regions of Ukraine
22:32
Ukrainian fighters liberate six settlements of Luhansk Oblast - Military Administration
All News