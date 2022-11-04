All Sections
He asked her to marry him twice: released Azovstal defender "Horus" gets married

Friday, 4 November 2022, 18:57

DIANA KRECHETOVA – 4 NOVEMBER 2022

Lev Pashko, aka "Horus", a defender of Mariupol and member of the Azov Regiment who was released from Russian captivity, has married his girlfriend Diana.

The National Guard of Ukraine reported the good news. 

"Lev Pashko, a Hero of Ukraine who was released from Russian captivity on 21 September in a large-scale prisoner swap, has got married.

Congratulations to the newlyweds! We wish you comfort and prosperity," the National Guard said.

 

Mariupol defender Lev Pashko has married his beloved girlfriend Diana. Photo: National Guard

"Horus" proposed to Diana immediately after returning from Russian captivity – in the ward of the hospital where he was being treated. The soldier’s mother helped him to carry out his plan – she brought the engagement ring for her son's wife-to-be to the hospital.

Diana told UP. Life that it was the second time Lev had proposed to her. He first asked her to marry him on 30 March, when he was defending Mariupol from the Russian invasion.

"He said, 'You make the plans there, and I'll figure things out here.' We even picked the wedding venue while he was lying there wounded at Azovstal," she said.

Diana confessed that during the whole four months, she never lost faith that her beloved would return home.

"I knew he would come back. He promised. And Lev keeps his promises,"  Diana said.

Lev Pashko has been serving with Azov since 2017. He was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnitsky, 3rd class, by a decree of the president of Ukraine dated 25 March 2022. Shortly after receiving his first state award, "Horus" was promoted to the rank of lieutenant. And on 17 April, by presidential decree, Lev was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of the Gold Star.

