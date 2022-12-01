All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian energy system is now only 15% stable – expert

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 15:18

After the Russian missile strikes, the Ukrainian energy system remains 15% stable, in comparison to the percentage observed in October.

It was reported by Oleksandr Kharchenko, the director of the Energy Research Center during the Antifragility of Ukraine: Lessons of 2022 forum organised by Centre for Economic Development. The two organisations hosted the event together.  

"None of the European countries would withstand such attacks. Ukraine has endured because it had an impressive reserve capacity.

We had fears of possible damage to the energy systems since May. The same applied to the gas transit system", Kharchenko said.

Advertisement:

The expert also added that the strikes on Ukrainian energy systems were planned by Russian power engineers. Fortunately, the precision of Russian missile strikes is low, he said.

Read also: If blackout persists: what to know and have in case of power outage, absence of heating or water 

Ukraine suffers first blackout in its history: why did nuclear power units stop and what are the risks of that

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: