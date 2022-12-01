All Sections
Ukrainian energy system is now only 15% stable – expert

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 16:18

After the Russian missile strikes, the Ukrainian energy system remains 15% stable, in comparison to the percentage observed in October.

It was reported by Oleksandr Kharchenko, the director of the Energy Research Center during the Antifragility of Ukraine: Lessons of 2022 forum organised by Centre for Economic Development. The two organisations hosted the event together.  

"None of the European countries would withstand such attacks. Ukraine has endured because it had an impressive reserve capacity.

We had fears of possible damage to the energy systems since May. The same applied to the gas transit system", Kharchenko said.

The expert also added that the strikes on Ukrainian energy systems were planned by Russian power engineers. Fortunately, the precision of Russian missile strikes is low, he said.

