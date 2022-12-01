All Sections
Ukraine's Parliament declares illegitimacy of Russia's stay in the UN

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 1 December 2022, 16:17
Ukraine's Parliament declares illegitimacy of Russia's stay in the UN

The Verkhovna Rada [the Ukrainian Parliament] has approved a statement on the need to reform the United Nations and the illegitimacy of Russia's stay in the UN.

Source: Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram; draft resolution on the website of the Parliament

Details: Resolution No. 8229 was endorsed by 314 MPs, with 226 votes necessary for the document to pass.

The statement says that the Russian Federation abuses its permanent membership in the UN Security Council and violates fundamental international legal documents – in particular, the UN Charter, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Budapest Memorandum, etc.

"The actions of the Russian Federation constitute an unacceptable and outrageous violation of the UN Charter of unprecedented proportions, in particular the principle of non–use of force or threat of force, including nuclear weapons, against the territorial integrity or political independence of other states, the principle of peaceful settlement of disputes and the principle of sovereign equality of states," the statement said.

The Verkhovna Rada emphasises that Russia's power to veto the UN Security Council’s resolution directly contradicts the fundamental principle of the right "no one judges in their case", and also makes it impossible for the Security Council to exercise the "main responsibility for maintaining peace and security" assigned to it by the UN Charter.

Previously: On 30 September, Russia vetoed the UN Security Council’s resolution that condemned Russia’s annexation of part of Ukraine’s territory.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



 

