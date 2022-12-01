All Sections
Kuleba reveals content of letters with threats sent to Ukrainian embassies

European PravdaThursday, 1 December 2022, 20:42

Apart from the Ukrainian embassy in Spain, three more diplomatic institutions have received letters with threats.

Source: European Pravda, Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the joint 24/7 newscast

"Firstly, not two but now three [embassies were attacked -ed.]; secondly, [they were attacked] not with an explosive device but with a different substance. I will not comment on this yet; we will soon make an official statement. Let’s say there is a symbolic threat to Ukraine in these letters. I can only say that, upon receipt, the letters were soaked in a red liquid", Kuleba reported.

He called the incident an intimidation of Ukraine and its diplomats.

"Currently, we are analysing what happened. I have come to one simple conclusion: if they start to attack embassies with bombs, with some satanic or voodoo symbols, then they are afraid of us and are trying to stop us. But nothing can stop us", he stressed.

Background:

On Wednesday afternoon it was revealed that an employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured after a package addressed to the ambassador exploded in the diplomatic institution building. Spain has for now qualified the incident as a terrorist attack.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The Spanish company Instalaza also received a package on Wednesday which likely contained an explosive device. The company produces weapons which are sent to Ukraine as military aid. Other institutions that received these types of packages were the Torrejon-de-Ardoz Airbase, the Ministry of Defence of Spain and the US embassy in Madrid.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

