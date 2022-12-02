All Sections
Ukrainian diplomats in 12 countries received threats but terrorists will fail – Kuleba

European PravdaFriday, 2 December 2022, 21:35
Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has reported that over the last couple of days, Ukrainian diplomats in 12 countries have received 18 threats; he assured fellow citizens that whoever was behind these would not achieve their goals.

Kuleba made this statement at the end of an urgent meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors.

He listed the cases of diplomats being threatened: an attempted terrorist attack in Spain; packages with perverse threats in the form of plucked out animals’ eyes in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Vatican, and France; bomb threat calls in Kazakhstan, and a suspicious letter in the USA.

"Terrorists are not only trying to intimidate Ukrainian diplomats. They want to weaken and intimidate Ukraine and undermine the important diplomatic work of supplying weapons and energy equipment [to Ukraine] and isolating Russia. They think that they can intimidate and stop us or weaken the international support of Ukraine", the minister wrote on Facebook.

Kuleba assured Ukrainian citizens that government institutions have strengthened security and are working with national law enforcement agencies of foreign countries and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in order to find and prosecute the perpetrators.

"My answer to those behind this is simple: your efforts are in vain. Ukrainian diplomats cannot be intimidated, their will cannot be broken. We will continue to work effectively to protect Ukraine from the enemy and achieve victory. The terrorists will not succeed", he emphasised.

Earlier on Friday, 2 December, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that after the terrorist attack in Spain, the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, General Consulates in Naples and Krakow as well as the Consulate in Brno received blood-soaked packages. The packages contained animals’ eyes and were soaked in a red liquid with a corresponding odour.

Later, it was revealed that the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, which received a "letter bomb" on Wednesday, 30 November, also received a package with  traces of blood.

More details: 155-mm postal service: how explosion in Ukrainian embassy may change policy of Spain

