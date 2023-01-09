All Sections
Czech Prime Minister personally signs T-72 tank that will be given to Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 9 January 2023, 19:23
The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, personally signed the T-72 tank that will be sent to the Ukrainian military.

He wrote about this on his Twitter, reports European Pravda

"I wrote a short message to the brave Ukrainian defenders on the T-72 tank that will soon go to Ukraine. I believe that Ukrainians will win in their fight against the Russian aggressor," wrote Petr Fiala, adding a photo.

The inscription on the tank’s cannon reads "To the brave defenders of Ukraine".

As evidenced by other posts of the Prime Minister that day, he visited the Excalibur Army defence industry enterprise, which manufactures equipment for the ground forces and is engaged in the modernization of older models, including T-72 tanks, DANA self-propelled howitzers, as well as RM-70 multiple launch missile systems. He notes that all these types of weapons are already in use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The largest contract that Excalibur Army is working on in this area is the supply of modernised T-72 tanks to Ukraine, which is jointly financed by the USA and the Netherlands. This cooperation has advantages for all parties involved. NATO strengthens the capabilities of the brave defenders of Ukraine, whose success depends on global security, and the Czech Republic receives benefits for its defence industry," noted Petr Fiala.

In November, the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic and Ukroboronprom [an association of multi-product enterprises in various sectors of Ukraine’s defence industry – ed.] announced the establishment of a joint defence cluster for the production of military equipment and ammunition, as well as cooperation in the field of repair and development.

In autumn, a public initiative in the Czech Republic collected more than 1 million euros in one month for the purchase of a modernised T-72 for Ukraine; the tank was named Tomas in honour of the first president of Czechoslovakia, Tomas Masaryk.

