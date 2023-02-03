"Decrees prepared": Zelenskyy announces new sanctions 

The National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine has prepared new sanctions decisions – decrees on the introduction of sanctions have been prepared as well.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in his daily address

Quote: "There are other sanctions decisions of the National Security and Defence Council of our country against those who work for Russian aggression. The decrees on the implementation of the decisions of the National Security and Defence Council have been prepared."

Details: The president thanked the employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Bureau of Investigation, the National Police, and the Prosecutor General's Office for taking "new steps to restore justice after the actions of those who did not understand that in public positions one should work only for the interests of the state".

Background:

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the authorities are fighting those who are weakening Ukraine with dismissals and investigations of their criminal offences. Honesty and transparency are especially important for the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

On 1 February, it became known that officials of the Ministry of Defence are suspected of embezzling over UAH 5.4 million during the construction of barracks for Ukrainian defenders in Mykolaiv Oblast.

In addition, the Adviser to the Deputy Minister of Defence is suspected of embezzling funds from purchases for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the amount of losses is more than UAH 1.7 billion.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed the leadership of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration for embezzlement of funds intended for the reconstruction of infrastructure, in particular in the city of Okhtyrka that was destroyed by the occupiers.

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a series of raids on representatives of Kyiv construction companies controlled by an Opposition Platform – For Life political party member, Vadym Stolar, investigating their involvement in the legalization of the funds of Viktor Medvedchuk and other sanctioned individuals.

On 1 February, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the management of the Tax and Customs Service: the acting head of the State Customs Service, Viacheslav Demchenko, and his deputy, Oleksandr Shutskyi, as well as the acting head of the State Tax Service, Tetiana Kiriienko.

On 1 February, the State Bureau of Investigation raided the management of the capital's tax office.

The Security Service of Ukraine and Financial Investigations Service searched oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi in the case of fraud in Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed large-scale schemes of embezzlement of 40 billion hryvnias by the former management of Ukrnafta oil and natural gas extracting company and Ukrtatnafta oil refining company.

