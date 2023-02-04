All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU officially agrees on level of price caps for Russian petroleum products

Saturday, 4 February 2023, 14:47

On Saturday, 4 February, the European Council decided to set two price caps for petroleum products, which originate in or are exported from Russia.

Source: message of the Council of the EU; European Pravda

Details: The first price cap for petroleum products traded at a discount to crude oil is set at US$45 per barrel, while the second price cap for petroleum products traded at a premium to crude is set at US$100 per barrel.

The level of the cap was established in close cooperation with the Price Cap Coalition and will become applicable as of 5 February 2023. A transitional period of 55 days is foreseen for those vessels carrying Russian petroleum products, which were purchased and loaded onto the vessel prior to 5 February 2023 and unloaded prior to 1 April 2023.

In addition, the Council will revert to review the price cap mechanism for crude oil as of mid-March and the review will occur regularly every two months.

Quote: "In the face of Russia's war of aggression, the EU stands resolutely with Ukraine and its people, and is unwavering in its support of Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, as well as of Ukraine’s inherent right of self-defence against the Russian aggression."

Background: On Friday, Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU reported that permanent representatives of the EU countries agreed on a price cap for Russian petroleum products.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

At the same time, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said that the EU and the G7 put a price cap for Russian petroleum products.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots

Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday

Russians hit Kharkiv's Central Park

Biden: We have built global coalition and stand with people of Ukraine against Putin's aggression

Russian forces attack Kharkiv, hitting the city centre

Zelenskyy appoints three chairmen of Oblast Military Administrations

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:46
Zelenskyy urges partners to protect Olympic Games from Russians and Belarusians
11:21
Putin believes time is on his side in war – Estonian Intelligence
10:56
UK to announce supply of longer-range weapons and training for Ukrainian pilots
10:48
"From the heart": wives of occupiers killed in Donbas receive fur coats
10:38
Zelensky to visit UK on Wednesday
10:33
Russians strike energy facility in Nova Kakhovka, apartment building in Druzhkivka
10:28
Ukraine needs infantry fighting vehicles more than tanks
10:22
Germany to supply Ukraine with guided missiles and additional Gepard artillery units by end of February
10:16
Ukraine receives almost 260 generators from Japan in 2 months
10:13
If Ukraine loses, its resources will be turned against us – Estonian Foreign Intelligence
All News