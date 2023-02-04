All Sections
First Leopard 2 tank from Canada on its way to Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 4 February 2023, 21:03

An aircraft with the first Leopard 2 tank on board that Canada is sending to Ukraine has departed from Halifax. 

Source: Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence of Canada, on Twitter

Quote: "Today, a Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft departed Halifax carrying the first Leopard 2 main battle tank that Canada is sending to Ukraine. 

Canada stands with the people of Ukraine – and we’ll continue to provide Ukraine’s Armed Forces with the equipment that they need to win." 

Previously: On 26 January, Anand announced that Canada will send four Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in the coming few weeks.

