Russian missile strike on apartment block in Zaporizhzhia: 2 people killed, 11 rescued

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 2 March 2023, 06:10
Russian missile strike on apartment block in Zaporizhzhia: 2 people killed, 11 rescued

Two civilians  have been killed in a Russian missile strike on a five-storey apartment block in Zaporizhzhia. Rescue workers saved 11 people from underneath the rubble. The building is almost entirely destroyed.

Source: Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, on Telegram; State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote from Kurtiev: "According to preliminary information, two people were killed. We offer our sincere condolences to their families and friends."

Advertisement:

Details: Kurtiev said that the five-storey building was almost completely destroyed in the Russian attack. People remain trapped under the rubble.

The State Emergency Service, National Police, City Council and social protection services have all set up aid centres at the site of the attack. Municipal buses have been deployed to evacuate people affected by the strike.

The Secretary of the City Council said that information about the full scale of the attack’s consequences has yet to be confirmed.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that all storeys of the residential apartment building were destroyed around one stairwell. [Apartment blocks in Ukraine typically have several "stairwells", each with a separate entrance – ed.]

The Emergency Service reported that as of 04:30, eight people have been rescued and hospitalised. Another 20 people were evacuated from the site of the attack. The body of one person killed in the attack has been recovered from under the rubble at the time. 

A total of 90 emergency workers are working on the site, including three counsellors, and 24 appliances were also deployed.

Updated at 05:45: The main office of the State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia reported that as of 05:00, nine people, including one pregnant woman, have been rescued and twenty evacuated.

Search and rescue workers have recovered two bodies from under the rubble.

Updated at 07:10: As of 06:30, 11 people have been rescued after a Russian missile strike on an apartment block in Zaporizhzhia, including a pregnant woman, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

Emergency workers recovered the bodies of two people killed in the attack from under the rubble and evacuated 20 residents from apartments around the next stairwell in the same building.

Search and rescue operations are still underway.

Previously: Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Zaporizhzhia on the night of 1–2 March. The missile hit a residential apartment building.

Advertisement: