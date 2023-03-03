International Red Cross supplies Russian soldiers with humanitarian aid in Mariupol district

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is supplying humanitarian aid, including equipment, to the occupiers in the temporarily occupied village of Manhush, Mariupol district.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, Advisor to Mariupol’s Mayor, on Telegram



Details: Andriushchenko said that the equipment was handed over to the so-called "Department of Children's Affairs", which facilitates the deportation and abduction of Ukrainian children.

The occupation "Department of Social Protection of the Population" (DSPP), which is involved in the forced passportization of Ukrainian citizens, and the territorial social services centre also received humanitarian aid from the ICRC.

Advertisement:

photo: Petro Andriushchenko On telegram

"Maybe the Red Cross mission should stop hiding and transfer drones and tablets to the occupiers on the contact line? Or will it start supplying police torture chambers in Mariupol and the district?" added Andriushchenko.

photo: Petro Andriushchenko On telegram

The ICRC calls Andriushchenko's information unreliable.

"The ICRC has been present in Mariupol since 2014 exclusively to help hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] affected by military operations and provide humanitarian assistance to those in need. Since May 2022, the ICRC has been one of the few international humanitarian organisations to regularly provide assistance to the most vulnerable segments of the population, including children, the elderly, the sick and wounded, as well as people with disabilities," Ukrainian Pravda said.

The Red Cross emphasises that many people in Mariupol need help since the humanitarian situation there remains very difficult.

"This is why the ICRC provides food and hygiene kits to tens of thousands of people, as well as medical supplies, infection prevention products, water tanks and generators for health care facilities. The ICRC supports social service providers with furniture, bedding, household appliances and other items, such as IT equipment, in its humanitarian work in Mariupol," the ICRC said.

The international committee assured that they systematically monitor how aid is used to ensure that it is used exclusively for humanitarian purposes.

Background:



The activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine have been criticised since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Ukrainians have even called for a boycott on ICRC activities and not to send donations to the organisation. In particular, because of the ICRC's ineffectiveness in organising humanitarian corridors.

In addition, the organisation officially calls the war in Ukraine a conflict.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!