Zelenskyy calls on UN General Assembly to approve resolution in support of special tribunal creation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists that the UN General Assembly should adopt the Ukrainian draft resolution in support of the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression of the Russian Federation.

Source: Zelenskyy during a speech at the United for Justice conference in Lviv on 3 March, the correspondent of European Pravda reports.

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the substantiality of international law will be confirmed if Russian President Vladimir Putin and his accomplices receive legal sentences for crimes in Ukraine.

Quote: "In response to all the crimes and injustices that are caused by Russian aggression against the state of Ukraine and against the civilised structure of the world, all the necessary steps for us and you must take place, steps for the sake of one result that will unite the civilised world, witness the reality of the rule of international law, namely: the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and all his accomplices must receive legitimate and fair sentences for everything they have done," the head of state said.

In this regard, he called for the adoption by the UN General Assembly of the Ukrainian draft resolution in support of the creation of a special tribune.

"The first thing we need to achieve is that our unification for the sake of justice should become a powerful impetus for the adoption of the Ukrainian draft resolution by the UN General Assembly, which will contribute to the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that the tribunal will be the link that will solve the problem of the inability of the International Criminal Court to bring people to justice precisely for the crime of aggression.

As reported by the Office of the President, Ukraine together with its allies and partners has developed three models of establishing and launching the special tribunal for prosecuting the crime of Russian aggression.

One of the models is the creation of a special tribunal based on the agreement between Ukraine and the UN with the adoption of the relevant resolution of the UN General Assembly.

