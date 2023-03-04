UK to provide Ukraine with twice as many Challenger 2 tanks as promised – ambassador

Ukraine will receive twice as many Challenger 2 tanks from the UK than London originally promised.

Source: Vadym Prystaiko, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, in an interview with Radio Liberty

According to Prystaiko, the UK promised Ukraine 14 Challenger 2 tanks, but following the results of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Britain in February, it was agreed that this number would double.

The ambassador said that the UK is gradually forming a consensus regarding certain types of weapons through its decisions.

Quote: "It was the same, by the way, with tanks – it was a breakthrough moment when it was necessary to move the reluctance of all other allies. And, if you remember, despite the fact that the announcement was made, the official confirmation by the Prime Minister took almost a week, for him to officially repeat it," Prystaiko said.

"At this time, the British were trying to convince all the other allies that there were two options: either the UK proceeds with this announcement alone and makes this breach that everyone else has to go into, or let's do this very important step all together as one front, as NATO. The UK was successful this time. I think the same process is happening now with fighter jets," he added.

Background: According to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, British Challenger 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine in March 2023.

Ukrainian tank crews arrived in the UK for training on Challenger 2 tanks at the end of January.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!