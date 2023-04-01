Russia takes over presidency of UN Security Council on 1 April

Russia will hold the presidency of the United Nations Security Council during April 2023.

Russia assumes the rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of April





Details: The Security Council is composed of five permanent members of the UN, including Russia, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and China, which have veto power, and 10 member states on a rotating basis.

The Security Council considers and makes decisions on security issues that other UN members are obliged to follow.

As is known, Russia has been consistently blocking decisions on the war in Ukraine that are directed against it.



Earlier, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania jointly opposed Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council a "bad joke" because it is waging a colonial war and its leader is a war criminal wanted by the ICC for abducting children.

