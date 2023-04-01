All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on UN Security Council to prevent Russia from abusing its presidency

European PravdaSaturday, 1 April 2023, 16:54
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on UN Security Council to prevent Russia from abusing its presidency

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) members to prevent Russia from abusing its UNSC presidency.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter

Details: Kuleba said that the Russian UNSC presidency at the time when it is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine is a "slap in the face" to the entire international community.

"I urge the current UNSC members to thwart any Russian attempts to abuse its presidency. I also remind [everyone] that Russia is an outlaw on the UNSC," Kuleba tweeted, adding two hashtags: "Bad Russian Joke" and "Insecurity Council".

Latvian Foreign Minister tweeted that Russia assuming the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council despite its war against Ukraine was "both immoral and deplorable". He stated, however, that this will not stop Ukraine’s allies from "working to hold war criminals in Moscow accountable".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis mockingly greeted the Russian UNSC presidency with a joke: "Looking forward to some energetic discussions on Ukraine's proposal for the destination of your warships."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: