Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on UN Security Council to prevent Russia from abusing its presidency

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) members to prevent Russia from abusing its UNSC presidency.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter

Russian UNSC presidency is a slap in the face to the international community. I urge the current UNSC members to thwart any Russian attempts to abuse its presidency. I also remind that Russia is an outlaw on the UNSC: https://t.co/rZVC1pV0MY#BadRussianJoke #InsecurityCouncil Advertisement: — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 1, 2023

Details: Kuleba said that the Russian UNSC presidency at the time when it is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine is a "slap in the face" to the entire international community.

"I urge the current UNSC members to thwart any Russian attempts to abuse its presidency. I also remind [everyone] that Russia is an outlaw on the UNSC," Kuleba tweeted, adding two hashtags: "Bad Russian Joke" and "Insecurity Council".

Latvian Foreign Minister tweeted that Russia assuming the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council despite its war against Ukraine was "both immoral and deplorable". He stated, however, that this will not stop Ukraine’s allies from "working to hold war criminals in Moscow accountable".

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis mockingly greeted the Russian UNSC presidency with a joke: "Looking forward to some energetic discussions on Ukraine's proposal for the destination of your warships."

