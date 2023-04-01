All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief releases video showing UK-made howitzers in action in Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 April 2023, 17:15
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has released a video which shows the Ukrainian Armed Forces deploying a UK-made L119 howitzer to destroy Russian military equipment.

Source: Valerii Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "Our artillery units have deployed a British L119 howitzer to carry out a combat task.

They destroyed an enemy SPG-9 (Spear) [a Soviet-made anti-tank gun – ed.] and its ammunition, and damaged an enemy 2B9 Vasilek (Cornflower) mortar."

Previously: Ben Wallace, UK Secretary of State for Defence, said in July 2022 that the UK will provide more than 20 M109 155mm self-propelled howitzers and 36 L119 artillery guns and ammunition to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In August 2022, Ukrainian Air Assault Forces released a video showing 105mm L119 howitzers in action. They explained that the weapon’s rapid fire and mobility were among its key advantages, because these factors often determine the weapons’ ability to endure in the reality of modern warfare.

Advertisement: