40 soldiers from Georgia have been killed in ranks of Ukrainian defence forces

Saturday, 1 April 2023, 17:32

During the full-scale war, 40 soldiers originally from Georgia who served in various units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were killed.

Source: Novosti-Georgia

Details: According to journalists' calculations, 40 soldiers from Georgia have been killed fighting for Ukraine since 24 February 2022.

Some of them came as volunteers at the beginning of the war, while others had lived in Ukraine for a long time and had Ukrainian citizenship.

Among the most recent, the death of 29-year-old Mykheil Mazanashvili, a native of the city of Gori (Georgia), became known. He lived in Ukraine in recent years and had a family there.

Earlier, the agency reported that about 1,500 Georgian soldiers are fighting on the Ukrainian side. The first Georgian volunteer was killed on 18 March 2022.

