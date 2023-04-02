Czech Defence Minister says her country will supply more military aid to Ukraine

Jana Černochová, Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic, said on Sunday, 2 April, that some of the military equipment in storage of the Czech Armed Forces might be transferred to Ukraine as military aid.

Source: European Pravda, citing Černochová on air on a Czech TV channel

Details: "We still have things in storage that our army will definitely never use," the Czech Defence Minister said.

Černochová explained that she will meet Karel Řehka, Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, and President Petr Pavel. Černochová and Řehka will provide Pavel with a list of military equipment that can be sent to Ukraine.

"We will inform the president about our inventory, so that he has a clear understanding of what we can hypothetically send to Ukraine, if Ukraine was interested," she added.

She also stressed that the fact that the Czech Republic was handing over some of its military equipment to Ukraine would not undermine her country’s defence capability.

Background: Czech President Petr Pavel said in late March that his country has done everything it could to help Ukraine with arms supplies, and there are fewer and fewer opportunities for further assistance. He mentioned that he still saw some opportunities in air defence and ammunition.

In February, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that the Czech government's military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion had reached CZK 10 billion (EUR 422 million), and the Czech defence industry had sent weapons worth another CZK 30 billion (EUR 1.27 billion).

