All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


ISW analysts assess whether Russia is ready to withstand Ukraine's counteroffensive

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 24 April 2023, 10:14
ISW analysts assess whether Russia is ready to withstand Ukraine's counteroffensive
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that all of the airborne troops are already engaged in offensive or defensive operations in Ukraine and that Russia would need to deploy significant reserves to launch an offensive. Russian troops are exhausted and disorganised.

Source: ISW report

Quote: "The pattern of Russian deployments throughout Ukraine strongly suggests that most of the available manoeuvre elements of all military districts, as well as major surviving Airborne forces, are already committed to either active offensive or defensive operations in Ukraine. Russia will need to commit significant reserves to any discrete axis in order to conduct effective offensive operations, and the generally exhausted condition of troops and the apparently disorganized and fragmented deployment pattern in some areas will likely pose significant obstacles to Russia’s prospects for defending critical sectors of the frontline."

Advertisement:

Details: On 23 April, the Institute for the Study of War published a report describing Russia's current order of battle in Ukraine, assessing the offensive and defensive capabilities of Russian groups along the contact line, and discussing the main factors that could complicate Russian defensive operations in the event of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The institute's analysts assumed that Ukraine would be able to conduct a coordinated multi-brigade mechanised offensive with the full use of nine brigades.

If the ISW's assumptions prove to be incorrect, then some of its assessments and observations will also be incorrect, and the prospects for the Russians to hold their positions will be better than presented in the report.

Russian troops in Ukraine are reportedly operating in decentralised and largely degraded formations, and the current deployment structure suggests that most of the available units are already engaged in offensive or defensive operations.

As ISW states, Russian troops are currently operating on seven fronts: Kupiansk, Luhansk Oblast, Bakhmut, Avdiivka-Donetsk, the western part of Donetsk Oblast/eastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kherson Oblast.

At the same time, the Russians are conducting active offensive operations on at least five of these fronts (Kupiansk, Luhansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka-Donetsk and the western Donetsk/eastern Zaporizhzhia) and mainly conducting defensive operations in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and in Kherson Oblast.

The Russian forces currently engaged in offensive and defensive operations in Ukraine are both regular and irregular, and it is likely that most Russian units throughout Ukraine are well below full strength due to losses incurred in previous phases of the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: