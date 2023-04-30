All Sections
Ukraine has three new agreements with Bayraktar's manufacturer

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 30 April 2023, 15:50

Ukraine and the Turkish company Baykar signed three new agreements for Ukrainian manufacturers during the international aviation exhibition Teknofest 2023 at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport.

Source: Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

Quote: "There is an important result – three new agreements with the Turkish manufacturer Baykar for Ukrainian manufacturers. Of course, I won't tell you the details, but I can assure you that these contracts will bring export revenues and new-generation weapons to our country."

Details: Last year, Baykar launched the Kızılelma unmanned fighter jet and signed the first contracts for the export of the Akıncı heavy attack drone. 

Both models are the leaders of Turkish unmanned aircraft. They are capable of carrying a cargo of up to 1,500 kilograms, flying to an altitude of over 12 kilometres and shooting down air targets. At the heart of these aircraft are powerful Ukrainian-made engines.

Background: 

  • The Turkish company Baykar, a manufacturer of Bayraktar attack drones, has already registered in Ukraine and purchased a land plot for construction.

