​​Russians claim to have repelled attack by 108 Ukrainian UAVs – photos, video

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 108 Ukrainian UAVs and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) attacked the territory of Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 16-17 May and that all of them have been supposedly downed or destroyed.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that all Ukrainian UAVs and USVs had been either successfully intercepted or destroyed.

Advertisement:

Quote: "A total of 51 UAVs were destroyed or intercepted over the territory of the Crimean Peninsula, as well as 44 UAVs in Krasnodar Krai, six UAVs in Belgorod Oblast and one UAV in Kursk Oblast. Naval aircraft and patrol boats from the Black Sea Fleet destroyed six USVs in the Black Sea during the night."

Details: The information published by the Russian Defence Ministry contradicts what Russian Telegram channels and local authorities have reported.

In particular, it was reported that powerful explosions had been heard in the city of Novorossiysk in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 16-17 May. The port and an oil depot were targeted. Videos posted on Russian Telegram channels showed fires. Local residents reported an attack on the Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal and the Transneft terminal, adding that the city had been left without electricity. Milbloggers confirmed the hits.

У Новоросійську Краснодарського краю Росії в ніч на 17 травня пролунали потужні вибухи. Під ударом порт і нафтобаза. pic.twitter.com/NxIYQiOV3R — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 17, 2024

Local residents reported that the port had been left without power overnight and traffic on Magistralnaya Street was completely blocked.

Fire in the city of Novorossiysk. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

The Novorossiysk administration prohibited residents from leaving their homes after the night attack on the city. Parents of local schoolchildren are receiving messages that their children do not need to attend school today. In the meantime, the authorities, as per usual, claimed an "unsuccessful attack attempt" and the downing of 10 UAVs.

It was reported that two UAVs had attacked an oil refinery in the town of Tuapse in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 16-17 Friday.

Fire in the town of Tuapse. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

A fire broke out at the refinery.

Безпілотники в Туапсе атакували НПЗ pic.twitter.com/01909zau5H — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 17, 2024

Belgorod Oblast Governor Gennady Gladkov stated that UAVs had attacked several settlements in the oblast. He claimed one UAV hit a petrol station near the village of Bessonovka. One of the fuel tanks caught fire due to the explosion.

Fire in Belgorod Oblast. Photo: Zhest Belgorod Telegram channel

The Kremlin-appointed occupation authorities in Sevastopol reported that an attack by UAVs and uncrewed surface vessels (USV) had been repelled. Partial power outages have occurred in Sevastopol and Balaklava.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, claimed that several drones had been destroyed "without any damage to civilian infrastructure". He explained the partial power outage by saying that some equipment at the Sevastopol substation had been shut down as wreckage from downed drones had fallen on the substation.

Meanwhile, Razvozhayev decided to cancel classes in schools and kindergartens in Sevastopol and stated that it would take about a day to restore the operation of the Sevastopol substation.

Support UP or become our patron!