All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


​​Russians claim to have repelled attack by 108 Ukrainian UAVs – photos, video

Iryna BalachukFriday, 17 May 2024, 08:45
​​Russians claim to have repelled attack by 108 Ukrainian UAVs – photos, video
Fire in the town of Tuapse. Photo: "Ostorozhno novosti" Telegram channel

The Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that 108 Ukrainian UAVs and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) attacked the territory of Russia and temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 16-17 May and that all of them have been supposedly downed or destroyed.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that all Ukrainian UAVs and USVs had been either successfully intercepted or destroyed.

Advertisement:

Quote: "A total of 51 UAVs were destroyed or intercepted over the territory of the Crimean Peninsula, as well as 44 UAVs in Krasnodar Krai, six UAVs in Belgorod Oblast and one UAV in Kursk Oblast. Naval aircraft and patrol boats from the Black Sea Fleet destroyed six USVs in the Black Sea during the night."

Details: The information published by the Russian Defence Ministry contradicts what Russian Telegram channels and local authorities have reported. 

In particular, it was reported that powerful explosions had been heard in the city of Novorossiysk in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 16-17 May. The port and an oil depot were targeted. Videos posted on Russian Telegram channels showed fires. Local residents reported an attack on the Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal and the Transneft terminal, adding that the city had been left without electricity. Milbloggers confirmed the hits. 

Local residents reported that the port had been left without power overnight and traffic on Magistralnaya Street was completely blocked.  

 
Fire in the city of Novorossiysk.
Photo: Astra Telegram channel

The Novorossiysk administration prohibited residents from leaving their homes after the night attack on the city. Parents of local schoolchildren are receiving messages that their children do not need to attend school today. In the meantime, the authorities, as per usual, claimed an "unsuccessful attack attempt" and the downing of 10 UAVs.

It was reported that two UAVs had attacked an oil refinery in the town of Tuapse in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on the night of 16-17 Friday. 

 
Fire in the town of Tuapse.
Photo: Astra Telegram channel

A fire broke out at the refinery.

Belgorod Oblast Governor Gennady Gladkov stated that UAVs had attacked several settlements in the oblast. He claimed one UAV hit a petrol station near the village of Bessonovka. One of the fuel tanks caught fire due to the explosion.

 
Fire in Belgorod Oblast.
Photo: Zhest Belgorod Telegram channel

The Kremlin-appointed occupation authorities in Sevastopol reported that an attack by UAVs and uncrewed surface vessels (USV) had been repelled. Partial power outages have occurred in Sevastopol and Balaklava.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, claimed that several drones had been destroyed "without any damage to civilian infrastructure". He explained the partial power outage by saying that some equipment at the Sevastopol substation had been shut down as wreckage from downed drones had fallen on the substation. 

Meanwhile, Razvozhayev decided to cancel classes in schools and kindergartens in Sevastopol and stated that it would take about a day to restore the operation of the Sevastopol substation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesRussiaCrimea
Advertisement:

US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine

Russia uses African Corps in its offensive on Vovchansk – UK intelligence

Plane of Ukraine's former pro-Russian president arrives in Belarus, where Belarussian and Russian leaders meet – Belaruski Hajun

Hungary wants to redefine its NATO status to opt out of supporting Ukraine

Putin still not ready for peace – Macron

Russian attack on Kharkiv printing house destroys 50,000 books – photos

All News
drones
Drone attacks Russia's Belgorod Oblast, resulting in fire at petrol station
Russian reconnaissance drones can reach Ukraine's deep rear – ISW
UAVs and uncrewed surface vessels attack in Sevastopol: partial power outage – Russian-appointed authorities
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Zelenskyy says new US military aid package is critical as Russians intensify attacks
22:11
Germany officially confirms transfer of another IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine
21:57
US announces new US$275 million aid package for Ukraine
21:49
Zelenskyy: Putin is powerless without lies, fears Peace Summit outcomes
21:28
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Armed Forces control border areas of Kharkiv Oblast
21:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges allies to ignore Moscow's alleged readiness for a truce
21:05
Ukraine's Air Force hits 16 clusters of Russian military personnel – General Staff report
21:01
Iceland reacts to Russia's provocations against Western neighbours in Baltic States
20:53
EXPLAINERWhy UN Srebrenica resolution is important for Ukraine
20:46
Germany sends another IRIS-T system to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: