Ukraine's Special Operations Forces releases video of their soldiers' actions in Bakhmut
Thursday, 6 April 2023, 07:38
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces operators have released a video showing some of the work of the soldiers in Bakhmut, which can be shown to the public.
Source: Special Operations Forces on Facebook
Quote: "The footage shows only a small part of the work of our soldiers in the city itself, which can be shown to the public.
Advertisement:
The fight for the city continues!"
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!