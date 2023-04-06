Ukraine's Special Operations Forces releases video of their soldiers' actions in Bakhmut

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces operators have released a video showing some of the work of the soldiers in Bakhmut, which can be shown to the public.

Quote: "The footage shows only a small part of the work of our soldiers in the city itself, which can be shown to the public.

The fight for the city continues!"

