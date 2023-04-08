Romanian F-16s on duty in Baltic states intercept two Russian jet fighters

Romanian fighter jets based in the Baltic states under NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission took off to intercept two Russian Su-27 fighters.

Source: Romanian Air Force

On 7 April, six days into their duty as part of the enhanced air policing mission in the Baltics, the pilots received a notification from the NATO Air Operations Center in Uedem, Germany, concerning unidentified aircraft over international waters in NATO’s area of responsibility.

After the interception, the fighters were identified as Russian Su-27s. The Romanian pilots escorted them to the exit from the Alliance’s area of responsibility.

In a single week at the end of March, fighter jets from NATO’s mission in the Baltics took off six times to escort Russian planes that had violated the rules of flight in the international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!