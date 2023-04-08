All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Romanian F-16s on duty in Baltic states intercept two Russian jet fighters

Saturday, 8 April 2023, 14:52

Romanian fighter jets based in the Baltic states under NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission took off to intercept two Russian Su-27 fighters.

Source: Romanian Air Force 

On 7 April, six days into their duty as part of the enhanced air policing mission in the Baltics, the pilots received a notification from the NATO Air Operations Center in Uedem, Germany, concerning unidentified aircraft over international waters in NATO’s area of responsibility.

Advertisement:
 

After the interception, the fighters were identified as Russian Su-27s. The Romanian pilots escorted them to the exit from the Alliance’s area of responsibility.

In a single week at the end of March, fighter jets from NATO’s mission in the Baltics took off six times to escort Russian planes that had violated the rules of flight in the international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: