All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Economy Minister is in favour of increasing responsibility for circumventing sanctions against Russia

European PravdaSunday, 9 April 2023, 15:11

The German government should take tougher measures against German companies that circumvent EU sanctions against Russia by doing business through other countries, the German Economy Minister thinks.

Source: German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, as reported by European Pravda with reference to DPA

Quote: Last but not least, we owe that to the people of Ukraine," Habeck said. 

Details: The European Union has imposed 10 sanction packages against Russia, including broad trade restrictions, since Moscow launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than 13 months ago.

Habeck said that Germany could learn from Denmark when it comes to combating illegal circumvention of these measures. According to the German minister, Danish customs authorities are very carefully analysing trade flows and customs data for anomalies.

"If such anomalies are found, for example, a large amount of certain goods that used to go to Russia are now suddenly to be delivered to another third country in almost the same amount – that's a reason for checking," said Habeck.

In that case, he added, the Danish authorities demand an explanation from the responsible company.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

German foreign trade law allows for similar procedures, but according to Habeck, the government does not make enough use of these provisions.

"If this is used in a targeted manner, we can strengthen the joint clout of our authorities," the minister said.

In late February, Habeck, who also serves as Vice-Chancellor of Germany, proposed concrete steps to better combat sanctions evasion. According to him, these plans are currently being discussed in the German government and with Berlin's EU partners.

The Ministry of Finance responded to Habeck's comments, saying that the Ministry of Economy, which is headed by Habeck himself, is responsible for it.

"The tasks, which Mr Habeck rightly drew attention to, do not lie with the customs, but with the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control in its own sphere of responsibility," said the spokesman of the ministry.

Background: The European Union and its allies are increasingly focusing on preventing the circumvention of already imposed sanctions. The US is also increasing pressure on Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates to limit trade flows with Russia.

Bloomberg reported that Russia appears to be successfully circumventing the sanctions of the European Union and the Group of Seven (G7) in order to obtain the most important semiconductors and other technologies for its war in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak

Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

Hungarian Prime Minister calls Ukraine "financially non-existent", Russia praises him

Ukrainian Ministry bans national teams from competing against Russians and Belarusians

Zelenskyy appoints new heads of Luhansk and Sumy oblasts

Armed Forces of Ukraine are considering several scenarios – Secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds Hungary of its dependency on EU in response to Orban’s insulting comment
14:49
Russian Special Forces suffer heavy losses in Ukraine, changing dynamics of war – Pentagon leak
14:26
Ukraine's NATO membership needs no Action Plan, we have to leave 2008 mistakes behind
14:12
Belarus says it is already preparing sites for Russian nuclear weapons
14:09
Russian soldiers have been given land certificates in Crimea, but not on Southern Coast
13:52
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors
13:44
Ministry of Sports explains ban on national teams competing with Russians and Belarusians
13:26
Russian schoolchildren will be told about "genocide of Soviet people" with reference to Ukraine
12:52
Russians prepare to block ZNPP staff, awaiting Ukraine's possible counteroffensive
12:12
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry believes Crimea will be liberated both by military and diplomatic means
All News
Advertisement: