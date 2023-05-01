All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian theatre pulls out of Theatre Olympics in Budapest because of Russians on programme

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 1 May 2023, 12:34

The Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theatre has refused to participate in the 10th Theatre Olympics in Budapest, Hungary, because of the inclusion of Russians on the programme. 

Source: The theatre's representatives on Facebook 

Quote: "More than four months ago, we agreed to participate in the Theatre Olympics with productions of The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui and Caligula only after receiving assurances from the organisers that there would be no representatives of the aggressor country, Russia, on the programme."

Advertisement:

Details: The theatre representatives also said that in a letter to the organisers dated 19 January 2023, they had reiterated their position and stressed that "calls for a 'dialogue without politics' and rebuilding 'destroyed bridges' with Russian performers are absolutely unacceptable".

Despite this, the Theatre Olympics recently added a production of REX, staged by Valery Fokin, artistic director of the Alexandrinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, to the programme. "The Olympics also featured a screening of his film Petropolis, starring Anton Shagin, a Russian actor who actively supports the war against Ukraine," the theatre added.

 
Performance "Caligula"
Photo: The Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theatre 

Therefore, the Ivan Franko Theatre has announced that it is refusing to participate in this event. Instead, it will prepare to take part in several other international festivals in Europe.

Quote: "Our theatre sincerely wanted to join this great international theatre event and did a lot of work to prepare to show Ukrainian productions in Budapest, but we cannot agree with the dubious ‘juxtaposition’ in the Theatre Olympics programme. The Franko Theatre understands the importance of presenting Ukrainian culture abroad and is constantly working to develop international cooperation with colleagues from around the world. At the same time, we maintain an unwavering position on the impossibility of participating in international events that invite representatives of a terrorist country and people who justify Russia's aggression."

For reference: The 10th Theatre Olympics is an international forum that presents the work of leading theatre artists from around the world. This year, it will take place from 1 April to 1 July, and opened with a performance by the world-famous acrobat László Simet Jr. Audiences will see productions by about 200 groups from over 30 countries. The programme includes 550 performances at 70 locations.

In addition to REX, the programme also includes such productions as Rasputin, Anna Karenina, and Siberian Csárdás.

 
Photo from performance "Siberian Chardash"

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
All News
Advertisement: