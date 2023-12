Russian occupiers said they heard explosions in the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on the evening of 20 May.

Source: collaborator Volodymyr Rogov on Telegram

Quote from Rogov: "It's loud in Tokmak! Two explosions were heard in the city."

Details: Rogov announced the details to come later.

