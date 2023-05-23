All Sections
International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 19:36

Iryna Mudra, the Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine, has said that the International register of damage caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine will become operational in August this year.

Source: Mudra on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, press service of the Ministry of Justice reports 

Quote: "We have already moved from political declarations to legally binding documents. Actually, the agreement signed in Reykjavik is a document that imposes certain obligations on the signatory countries," Mudra said. 

According to her, the procedure for creating the management bodies of such an agreement is ongoing.

Thus, it will be an international organisation, in which:

  • The secretariat will collect information on evidence of damages;
  • The board will verify the collected evidence and include applications in the register;
  • The conference of the participants, which will consist of all parties to the agreement, will appoint an executive director and adopt the rules and procedures for the operation of the Register of damage.

Quote: "It will be an international community. At the same time, Ukraine will play a key role in this matter, since the executive director can only be a candidate proposed by Ukraine.  Ukraine also submits its candidacy to the board of this register, and will be represented at the conference of the parties," the deputy minister explained. 

The ministry added that the register will include the applications of all victims of Russian aggression and the evidence base for these applications. And the next step should be the creation of the Compensation Commission, which will have the competence to consider such applications and fix the amount of compensation for damages.

Quote: "We plan to have the register fully operational from August this year. By this time, we will have coordinated all steps regarding the creation of management bodies and funding of this organisation," Mudra concluded.

At the same time, participation in the register is open: after signing the agreement for an indefinite period of time, any country that supported the resolution of the UN General Assembly on reparations for Ukraine can join this register.

