All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


13-year-old Ukrainian singer refuses to share stage with Russian performer at Sanremo Junior Festival

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 11:23

Sofiia Samoliuk, a 13-year-old singer from Ukraine and winner of the 2021 Black Sea Games music contest, has refused to perform on the same stage with a Russian performer during the Sanremo Junior Festival, which took place in Italy on 3 May.

Sofiia’s press officer said the festival’s organisers only announced that Russian artists would be taking part in the competition several hours before it was set to begin.

Instead of performing her song, Sofiia Samoliuk gave a speech in which she said it was unacceptable for representatives of the aggressor country to perform at an international level.

Advertisement:
Sofiia Samoliuk at the Sanremo Junior Festival. Photo: Smoliuk’s press officer
Sofiia Samoliuk at the Sanremo Junior Festival. Photo: Smoliuk’s press officer

"I will not perform on the same stage as Russian terrorists who are killing Ukrainian children. I hope that next year the terrorist state will not be performing on this stage. Please support Ukraine," Sofiia said on stage.

Sofiia Samoliuk won the 2021 Black Sea Games music contest, which was held in Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast. She performed as a vocalist in the 11-13 age group. In 2022, Sofiia won the Grand-Prix at the United Kids Festival in Bulgaria, performing in the 13–14 age group.

Sanremo Junior is a singing competition held in Italy, and organised by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), a UN agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: