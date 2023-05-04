All Sections
Over 45,000 internally displaced children were registered in Kyiv since full-scale invasion – Kyiv City Administration

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 4 May 2023, 17:25

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 45,000 internally displaced children have been registered in the city of Kyiv.

Moreover, since 24 February 2022, over 250,000 internally displaced adults have registered in Kyiv, as reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

The biggest quantity of internally displaced persons is in Darnytsia district of Kyiv – almost 40,000 people, in Obolon district – more than 30,000 people, and in Sviatoshyn district – nearly 29000 people.

Since 2014, the capital of Ukraine has registered nearly 66,000 internally displaced children and over 384,000 adults.

This is over 307,000 families, over 64,000 senior citizens and almost 14,000 disabled people.

 
Photo: Fotoregerg

The biggest number of internally displaced persons moved from Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as from Kherson, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The Kyiv City State Administration reminded internally displaced persons how they can get registered.

"In order to get registered as an internally displaced person, it is necessary to turn to the department of social protection of the population by place of residence or to the Administrative Service Centre," explains the administration.

It is also possible to submit an application via the Diia mobile app.

