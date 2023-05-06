All Sections
Zelenskyy meets with Venice Commission delegation: discussed Constitutional Court reform

Saturday, 6 May 2023, 08:56

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Friday, 5 May, with the delegation of the European Commission "For Democracy through Law", known as the Venice Commission, which was on a visit to Ukraine.

Source: President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: It was noted that Zelenskyy discussed with the Venice Commission’s experts primarily the reform of the Constitutional Court regarding the procedures for selecting candidates for the judge position.

Quote: "We are fully aware of the great responsibility that rests on us for holding a fair and transparent competition. It is what the Ukrainian people expect and demand," Zelenskyy said.

The parties also discussed laws on deoligarchisation and national minorities, as a result of which Zelenskyy confirmed further cooperation between Ukraine and the Venice Commission "to ensure effective reforms in line with European standards".

Background: Earlier, representatives of the Venice Commission held meetings with Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

Stefanishyna previously stated that after the visit to Ukraine, Council of Europe experts will prepare a new conclusion regarding the draft law on the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, and the parliament will adopt it by the end of May.

