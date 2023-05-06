Russian forces hit plant premises in Kherson

Russian invaders attacked the city of Kherson 11 times on 5 May, hitting a plant's premises, said Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Source: Prokudin on Telegram

Details: The authorities reported that Kherson was attacked 11 times, while Kherson Oblast came under Russian fire 71 times.

Russian forces carried out the attacks using heavy artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, tanks, UAVs and aircraft.

Prokudin specified that the Russian military hit residential areas of Kherson Oblast’s settlements, the premises of a plant in Kherson, and a church building in the Beryslav district.

Two people were injured over the past 24 hours.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!