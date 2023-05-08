All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch mass cyber attack on online service for queueing to cross border by trucks

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 8 May 2023, 12:15

The Russians launched a cyber attack on YeCherha (E-Queue), the online service for booking a place to cross the border by truck.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

In addition, calls for cyber attacks are spread by Russian propaganda channels.

Advertisement:

"The attention of Russians to E-Queue means that we are moving in the right direction and making innovative products. As of 11:00, we have already begun to record attacks on our service. Now specialists provide the necessary technical solutions in order to prevent Russians from influencing the work of E-Queue," said Anatolii Komirnyi, Deputy Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation.

The system is currently running smoothly. In case of any changes, the drivers and carriers shall be informed swiftly. 

"Apart from this, we note that the personal data of drivers and vehicle data registered in the system are protected and cannot be accessed by unauthorised persons despite the attempted cyber attacks," the department added.

Earlier: The E-Queue service for signing up in queues at new checkpoints started working on Monday, 8 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: