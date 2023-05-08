Russians launch mass cyber attack on online service for queueing to cross border by trucks

The Russians launched a cyber attack on YeCherha (E-Queue), the online service for booking a place to cross the border by truck.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

In addition, calls for cyber attacks are spread by Russian propaganda channels.

Advertisement:

"The attention of Russians to E-Queue means that we are moving in the right direction and making innovative products. As of 11:00, we have already begun to record attacks on our service. Now specialists provide the necessary technical solutions in order to prevent Russians from influencing the work of E-Queue," said Anatolii Komirnyi, Deputy Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation.

The system is currently running smoothly. In case of any changes, the drivers and carriers shall be informed swiftly.

"Apart from this, we note that the personal data of drivers and vehicle data registered in the system are protected and cannot be accessed by unauthorised persons despite the attempted cyber attacks," the department added.

Earlier: The E-Queue service for signing up in queues at new checkpoints started working on Monday, 8 May.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





