Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative's work again

On Monday, 8 May, Russia refused to register ships for entry and inspect them, thus once again blocking the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: press service of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

Quote: "Once again, the Russian Federation has effectively stopped the Grain Initiative by refusing to register vessels for entry and conduct inspections. This approach completely contradicts the terms of the current Agreement."

Details: The ministry has noted that Russia's destructive policy makes it impossible to draw up an inspection plan in accordance with the Joint Coordination Centre procedures, which provide for daily approval by all parties of the inspection plan for both outbound and inbound calls.

As of today, 90 vessels are awaiting inspection in Turkish territorial waters, of which 62 are vessels being loaded.

Inspections of both the inbound and outbound vessels have been suspended.

Quote: "Ukraine categorically rejects Russia's attempts to stop the registration and inspection of the incoming fleet, which should take place in view of the Initiative's work. We look forward to the position of our partners, the UN and Turkey."

More details: Because of Russia's actions, Ukraine's exports of agricultural products via the grain corridor in April did not reach the amount of 3 million tonnes.

