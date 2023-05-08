All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative's work again

"Economichna Pravda"Monday, 8 May 2023, 14:45

On Monday, 8 May, Russia refused to register ships for entry and inspect them, thus once again blocking the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: press service of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

Quote: "Once again, the Russian Federation has effectively stopped the Grain Initiative by refusing to register vessels for entry and conduct inspections. This approach completely contradicts the terms of the current Agreement."

Details: The ministry has noted that Russia's destructive policy makes it impossible to draw up an inspection plan in accordance with the Joint Coordination Centre procedures, which provide for daily approval by all parties of the inspection plan for both outbound and inbound calls.  

As of today, 90 vessels are awaiting inspection in Turkish territorial waters, of which 62 are vessels being loaded. 

Inspections of both the inbound and outbound vessels have been suspended.

Quote: "Ukraine categorically rejects Russia's attempts to stop the registration and inspection of the incoming fleet, which should take place in view of the Initiative's work. We look forward to the position of our partners, the UN and Turkey."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

More details: Because of Russia's actions, Ukraine's exports of agricultural products via the grain corridor in April did not reach the amount of 3 million tonnes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!






Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
08:48
Ternopil Oblast attacked twice overnight, cruise missiles hits reported – Oblast Military Administration
All News
Advertisement: