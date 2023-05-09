All Sections
Ukraine to receive another UAH 350 million from World Bank: what will funds be used for

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 21:26

The Cabinet of Ministers will attract another grant to restore the Ukrainian healthcare system – for more than UAH 350 million from the World Bank.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister, during a government meeting

"These funds will help us rebuild destroyed hospitals and purchase new equipment. An important element is to increase the efficiency of medical services in the de-occupied territories, in particular, to equip hospitals with alternative power sources," stressed the Prime Minister.

Shmyhal added that the funds will be raised within the framework of the Heal Ukraine project, which Ukraine is implementing together with the World Bank Group.

Previously: The Ministry of Economy has signed a memorandum with Western NIS Enterprise Fund to provide US$100,000 to finance the government's Own Business program as part of the eRobota project.

Advertisement: