Russians turn sanatorium into military hospital and cathedral into military base in Melitopol

In the occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhia Oblast, the Russian invaders turned a children's sanatorium into a military hospital and the cathedral into a military base.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 1 June

Quote: "The Russian occupying forces continue to suffer heavy losses on the battlefield. As a result, the enemy continues to equip civilian facilities in the temporarily occupied territories as medical establishments.

For example, in the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the occupiers set up a children's sanatorium under a military hospital, where more than 200 occupiers with injuries of varying degrees of severity are being treated.

In addition, Russian terrorists, disregarding the laws of international humanitarian law, placed a base of Russian military personnel with military equipment on the territory of the Melitopol Oleksandr Nevskyi Cathedral.

