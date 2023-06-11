All Sections
They wanted to start a new life: married couple of IDPs from Bakhmut killed in Odesa in Russian attack

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 14:22

A couple of internally displaced persons (IDPs) were killed in Odesa in a Russian attack on the night of 9 June when a drone hit a high-rise building.

Yurii and Yuliia Antonenko were survived by their daughter, said Liudmyla, the victims' neighbour.

The couple moved to Odesa from Bakhmut to "start a new life". They have recently brought their parents there.

Liudmyla said that the couple were walking their parents home during the Russian attack on the evening of 9 June.

 
Yurii and Yuliia Antonenko. All photos by Liudmyla

"Seeing them [parents] home, they [the couple] were killed by a shock wave... They were found by our friends immediately after the explosion. They were near the crater," the woman wrote.

She also added that Yurii and Yulia are survived by their 20-year-old daughter Myroslava.

 
The IDPs wanted to start a new life in Odesa. Shortly before their deaths, they brought their parents there

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia, Liudmyla described Yurii and Yuliia as "joyful and positive people".

"Always with a smile, always in a good mood. Always 'living this life'. We lived in the same house – that's how we met. I still can't believe any of it. Their child lost both parents in one second. They died on the spot," says the neighbour.

The woman said that the funeral ceremony for the deceased couple would take place on 12 June in the village of Nerubaiske, Odesa Oblast.

 
The couple is survived by their 20-year-old daughter Myroslava

Earlier, we reported that a couple who fled to escape bombings in the city of Nikopol was killed in Dnipro. Their two children miraculously survived.

