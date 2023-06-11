All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


They wanted to start a new life: married couple of IDPs from Bakhmut killed in Odesa in Russian attack

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 June 2023, 14:22

A couple of internally displaced persons (IDPs) were killed in Odesa in a Russian attack on the night of 9 June when a drone hit a high-rise building.

Yurii and Yuliia Antonenko were survived by their daughter, said Liudmyla, the victims' neighbour.

The couple moved to Odesa from Bakhmut to "start a new life". They have recently brought their parents there.

Liudmyla said that the couple were walking their parents home during the Russian attack on the evening of 9 June.

Advertisement:
 
Yurii and Yuliia Antonenko. All photos by Liudmyla

"Seeing them [parents] home, they [the couple] were killed by a shock wave... They were found by our friends immediately after the explosion. They were near the crater," the woman wrote.

She also added that Yurii and Yulia are survived by their 20-year-old daughter Myroslava.

 
The IDPs wanted to start a new life in Odesa. Shortly before their deaths, they brought their parents there

In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia, Liudmyla described Yurii and Yuliia as "joyful and positive people".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"Always with a smile, always in a good mood. Always 'living this life'. We lived in the same house – that's how we met. I still can't believe any of it. Their child lost both parents in one second. They died on the spot," says the neighbour.

The woman said that the funeral ceremony for the deceased couple would take place on 12 June in the village of Nerubaiske, Odesa Oblast.

 
The couple is survived by their 20-year-old daughter Myroslava

Earlier, we reported that a couple who fled to escape bombings in the city of Nikopol was killed in Dnipro. Their two children miraculously survived.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: