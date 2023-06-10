Overnight Russian Shahed drone attack damaged 290 apartments in Odesa

290 apartments in 11 residential buildings were damaged by a blast wave as a result of a drone attack on Odesa on the night of 9-10 June.

Details: It is reported that the emergency services were dealing with the aftermath of the attack during the day on Saturday, removing damaged facade elements and window frames, clearing away glass and damaged trees, covering windows with film, and taking away rubbish.

15 appliances and more than 100 employees were involved in the work.

230 tonnes of destroyed items were removed.

Previously: Ukrainian air defences destroyed all the Shahed-131/136s drones used during the Russian UAV attack on Odesa Oblast. A fire broke out due to falling debris.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office has reported that 3 people were killed and 25 were injured in the Russian attack on a residential area in Odesa, including a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old, who were taken to hospital. Three multi-storey buildings, a school, a kindergarten and cars parked next to the buildings suffered major damage.

Six people, including two children aged 5 and 12, were injured in an attack on a village on the Black Sea coast in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. Seven private homes were completely destroyed and 15 were damaged.

