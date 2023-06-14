Russia resumes oil exports to North Korea after two-year pause – UN

Russia has resumed oil exports to North Korea as the countries deepen ties amid US warnings that Pyongyang plans to supply more weapons to Moscow.

Source: This was reported by the Financial Times, which cited data published by the UN this week.

Details: According to the United Nations, Russia supplied 67,300 barrels of petroleum products to North Korea between December 2022 and April 2023, with the first deliveries recorded since September 2020.

In a statement marking Russia Day on Monday 12 June, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un called for "closer strategic cooperation" between the two countries. In response, a spokesman of the US State Department expressed concern that North Korea "plans to supply more military equipment to Russia."

Advertisement:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!