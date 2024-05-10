Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden signed a decree on 10 May to provide Ukraine with military aid worth up to US$400 million.

Details: By his decree, Biden delegates to the US Secretary of State the authority "to direct the drawdown of up to US$400 million in defence articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine".

This includes the provision of weapons from US Army warehouses, but the list has not yet been made public.

Politico reported that the package likely includes additional missiles for Patriot air defence missile systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs), Javelin anti-tank missile systems, and other ammunition.

Background:

On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed a package of legislation passed by Congress that includes nearly US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and other US allies. Immediately afterwards, the US announced a US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Afterwards, the US Department of State confirmed that further military aid packages were being prepared.

