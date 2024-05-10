All Sections
Biden approves US$400 million in military aid to Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 10 May 2024, 19:21
US President Joe Biden signed a decree on 10 May to provide Ukraine with military aid worth up to US$400 million.

Source: European Pravda; White House statement

Details: By his decree, Biden delegates to the US Secretary of State the authority "to direct the drawdown of up to US$400 million in defence articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine".

This includes the provision of weapons from US Army warehouses, but the list has not yet been made public.

Politico reported that the package likely includes additional missiles for Patriot air defence missile systems, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs), Javelin anti-tank missile systems, and other ammunition.

Background:

