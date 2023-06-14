All Sections
Ukraine stops receiving information about radiation background at occupied ZNPP directly

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 22:39

The Russian occupying forces have stopped the automated transmission of data from the radiation monitoring sensors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). This information is now being transmitted manually by the representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Source: Oleh Korikov, acting head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "Two weeks ago, following a command from Moscow, the automatic transmission of data from radiation monitoring sensors located at the industrial site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP stopped.

This is unacceptable and a violation of nuclear and radiation safety. So at the moment, the IAEA team present at the ZNPP is manually – on paper or by phone – writing down the indicators from these sensors and transmitting them to the IAEA headquarters in Vienna," Korikov reported.

Details: Later, from Vienna, this data is entered into the corresponding system, from where it becomes accessible for the IAEA member states, mainly Ukraine.

Korikov stressed that the safety principles at the station are gradually being destroyed.

He added that the situation can only be resolved in the event of the liberation and demilitarisation of the ZNPP.

Background: The Russian occupiers at the ZNPP have been obstructing the transfer of Zaporizhzhia NPP Unit No. 5 to a safe "cold" shutdown, which remains the only one of the plant's six units in "hot" shutdown and continues to consume scarce water from the cooling water reservoir.

