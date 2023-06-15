All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister talks to newly appointed Bulgarian counterpart for the first time

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 21:11
Dmytro Kuleba and Mariya Gabriel. Photo: Twitter Mariya Gabriel

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, had the first telephone conversation with Maria Gabriel, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria and former EU commissioner, on Thursday, 15 June.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Twitter of both ministers

Kuleba congratulated Gabriel on her new appointment. The ministers discussed ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"I have thanked Bulgaria for supporting Ukraine on the way to the EU and NATO membership. I have also invited Bulgaria to join the key group of the special tribunal [concerning the Russian aggression – ed.]," he added.

Gabriel, in turn, expressed her readiness for cooperation for the sake of the future of Ukraine-Bulgaria relations.

"We are expressing our solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," she stated.

Background:

  • On 6 June, the Bulgarian Parliament approved the government headed by Nikolai Denkov, the Prime Minister of Bulgaria and academician. It will operate during the next nine months upon agreement of the two largest parliament blocks of Bulgaria, GERB-SDS and We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria".
  • Among the first steps Gabriel took as the new Foreign Minister was accusing Eleonora Mitrofanova, the ambassador of Russia in Bulgaria, of spreading disinformation, when the latter claimed that sending Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine would negatively affect the dialogue between Moscow and Sofia.



