All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister talks to newly appointed Bulgarian counterpart for the first time

European PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 21:11
Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister talks to newly appointed Bulgarian counterpart for the first time
Dmytro Kuleba and Mariya Gabriel. Photo: Twitter Mariya Gabriel

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, had the first telephone conversation with Maria Gabriel, the new Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria and former EU commissioner, on Thursday, 15 June.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Twitter of both ministers

Kuleba congratulated Gabriel on her new appointment. The ministers discussed ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"I have thanked Bulgaria for supporting Ukraine on the way to the EU and NATO membership. I have also invited Bulgaria to join the key group of the special tribunal [concerning the Russian aggression – ed.]," he added.

Advertisement:

Gabriel, in turn, expressed her readiness for cooperation for the sake of the future of Ukraine-Bulgaria relations.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"We are expressing our solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," she stated.

Background:

  • On 6 June, the Bulgarian Parliament approved the government headed by Nikolai Denkov, the Prime Minister of Bulgaria and academician. It will operate during the next nine months upon agreement of the two largest parliament blocks of Bulgaria, GERB-SDS and We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria".
  • Among the first steps Gabriel took as the new Foreign Minister was accusing Eleonora Mitrofanova, the ambassador of Russia in Bulgaria, of spreading disinformation, when the latter claimed that sending Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine would negatively affect the dialogue between Moscow and Sofia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: