Emergency response system of ZNPP shut down due to Russians' actions

Friday, 2 June 2023, 14:13

The Russians have almost completely degraded the emergency readiness and response system at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is yet to react to this situation.

Source: press service of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRI)

The occupiers continue to put great pressure on the ZNPP staff, resorting to intimidation, searching private residencies of the employees, banning any contact with those currently in the Ukraine-controlled territory. They've been hindering the attempts of the ZNPP staff to leave the occupied territories and threatening to confiscate their property.

 "Due to the occupiers dismantling or stealing the important elements of systems, putting computer equipment out of order etc. repairing the physical protection system of the power plant requires significant efforts and resources. The occupiers have almost completely destroyed the emergency response system at the ZNPP," the SNRI reported.

Following the orders of the occupying administration, nuclear terrorists blocked the transfer of information from the automated control system of the radiation background at the ZNPP.

 "The Ukrainian regulator has informed the IAEA about this incident, which is a threat to safety at the ZNPP. IAEA has not yet provided the plan of possible measures it can take in order to put this situation under control," Oleh Korikov, the acting head of SNRI, stated during an online meeting with international partners.

He stressed once again that repairing the nuclear safety and protection systems at the ZNPP is only possible on the condition of full liberation and demilitarisation of the power plant.

