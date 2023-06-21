Over 80% of Ukrainian consider themselves free people – Razumkov Centre

The share of Ukrainians who consider themselves free people has increased from 62% to 84% compared to 2021.

Source: opinion poll by Razumkov Centre

Details: Choosing what is more important between freedom or equality, 75% of respondents prefer freedom (in 2022 there were 71% of them, in 2020 — 64%).

But if people are asked to choose between freedom and security, then Ukrainians are more likely to choose security (54.5%, and 44% choose freedom). However, the choice in favour of security is now much smaller than it was in 2020, when 66% of Ukrainians preferred security (amidst a large-scale war in Ukraine, when the relevance of the security issue has increased enormously).

When it comes to choosing between freedom and prosperity, the number of Ukrainians choosing freedom is constantly growing. If in 2010 the shares of those who preferred freedom and those who preferred prosperity were approximately equal (respectively 32% and 30%), then in May 2023 the share of the former increased to 51%, and the share of the latter decreased to 23%.

The survey was conducted from 23 May to 31 May 2023 by the Razumkov Centre as part of the MATRA program funded by the Dutch Embassy in Ukraine.

A total of 2020 respondents aged 18 and over were surveyed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. At the same time, additional systematic sample deviations may be caused by the consequences of Russian aggression, in particular, by the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.

