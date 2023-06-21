All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Rapid development of Ukraine's military industry expected once war ends

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 15:34

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, said that rapid development of the military industry is expected in the country once the war comes to its end. 

Source: The Prime Minister said this during a speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

Quote: "We have identified five key segments that will form the basis for the recovery and transformation of our economy," Shmyhal said.

Advertisement:

Shmyhal noted great potential in the energy sector of Ukraine, gas production and storage, as well as in hydropower. Another important sector of the Ukrainian economy is the military industry.

"European and global defence companies are increasingly considering options for building new production facilities in Ukraine. After the war, we expect a great boost in the development of this sector in Ukraine," the Prime Minister added.

Shmyhal also said that after the war, the growth of agriculture could double. He also considers infrastructure to be another promising industry branch.

"IT. We have ambitions to become a digital hub in Europe. We offer IT companies some of the most favourable tax and regulatory conditions in the world. In general, we are telling the private sector that those who invest in Ukraine today will have extraordinary opportunities and prospects in the coming years," the Head of the Cabinet added.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: