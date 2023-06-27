All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US kept detailed intelligence on Wagner plans secret from most allies

European PravdaTuesday, 27 June 2023, 09:00

US intelligence officers were able to gather an extremely detailed and accurate picture of the plans of Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin for his rebellion, but the intelligence was shared only with selected allies and was not disclosed to Ukraine in advance.

Source: CNN, referring to its sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the TV channel's sources, it was not clear when Prigozhin would act, but it seems that he decided to start implementing his plan after the Russian Ministry of Defence announced on 10 June that all private military companies, including Wagner, would be forced to sign contracts with the Russian military starting in July.

Advertisement:

The intelligence was so classified that in the US, only the most senior officials of the Biden administration and members of the Congressional Group of Eight, who have access to the most sensitive intelligence, were privy to it.

The US shared the data with senior UK officials but not with NATO allies on a broader level, the sources said.

The secrecy of the intelligence meant that some senior European officials and even senior US government officials were caught off guard by Prigozhin's rebellion on Friday and the speed with which Wagner's troops advanced towards Rostov-on-Don and Moscow on Saturday morning, as the sources said.

Some NATO officials expressed disappointment that the intelligence was not made public. But doing so could have compromised extremely sensitive sources and methods.

Ukrainian officials were also not informed of the intelligence in advance, according to the sources. This was primarily due to fears that conversations between US and Ukrainian officials could be intercepted by the Russians.

According to CNN sources, during the Wagner mutiny, allies at various levels warned Ukrainian officials against striking Russian territory during the rebellion.

US President Joe Biden stressed that the United States and its closest allies were not involved in the Wagner mutiny, commenting publicly on Russian events for the first time this weekend.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: