Strategic Industries Ministry confirms appointment of new Ukroboronprom head Smetanin

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed a new head of the Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC (Ukroboronprom), 31-year-old Herman Smetanin.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

Quote: "The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to appoint a new CEO of the Ukrainian Defence Industry Joint Stock Company for the period until the Supervisory Board is formed and a selection process for this position is held. The order will come into force on 28 June 2023."

Details: Herman Smetanin has nine years of experience in the defence industry. According to the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the main focus of his work will be to increase the production of weapons and military equipment.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, has stressed that the change of leadership of the largest state-owned business in the defence industry is one of the first significant steps towards reforming the concern.

The new head has been given three tasks:

increase the production capacity of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition;

build an efficient anti-corruption infrastructure;

to truly reform Ukroboronprom.

Quote from Kamyshin: "These are important steps towards implementing ‘ironclad changes’ in domestic defence production. Together, we will be able to strengthen the defence industry, significantly increase production volumes and rates, and, as a result, make it the engine of economic recovery."

More details: Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC, headed by Smetanin, will take over everything that used to be owned by the state-owned Ukroboronprom.

Background:

The day before, it became known that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had dismissed Yurii Husiev from the post of Ukroboronprom CEO following his resignation.

As Ekonomichna Pravda has previously stated, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of Herman Smetanin as the new head of the state concern Ukroboronprom. According to Ekonomichna Pravda’s sources, the Cabinet of Ministers approved him as the new head of the defence company on Saturday, 24 June. This decision was to take effect on 28 June.

